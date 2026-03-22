Master Your Cooking Like José Andrés And Invest In The Pan He Raves About

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If you like to cook, then you've probably been introduced to the vast (and expensive) range of professional pots and pans. Once you start dipping your toes into the world of stainless steel and cast iron, it doesn't take long to realize just how much more is out there beyond the classic non-stick surfaces we all grew up with — and it can be overwhelming, to say the least. That's why it's so great when chefs reveal their secrets, and according to José Andrés, there's only one pan you really need: a Castey cast iron pan.

The award-winning Spanish chef told Food & Wine that he uses his cast iron pan from Castey "almost every day" and that it's the "number one piece of cooking equipment" that people ask about when they watch the videos he posts of himself cooking with his daughters online.

Castey is a premium cookware company based in Andrés' home country of Spain. The line was created as an extension ​​of the Barberí Artistic Foundry, which has manufactured bells, sculptures, and high-quality kitchenware since all the way back to the 16th century. With that much experience in the field, it's safe to say that Castey has earned a reputation for creating long-lasting and durable equipment. Luckily, you can get your hands on the cookware right here in the U.S.