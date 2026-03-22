Master Your Cooking Like José Andrés And Invest In The Pan He Raves About
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If you like to cook, then you've probably been introduced to the vast (and expensive) range of professional pots and pans. Once you start dipping your toes into the world of stainless steel and cast iron, it doesn't take long to realize just how much more is out there beyond the classic non-stick surfaces we all grew up with — and it can be overwhelming, to say the least. That's why it's so great when chefs reveal their secrets, and according to José Andrés, there's only one pan you really need: a Castey cast iron pan.
The award-winning Spanish chef told Food & Wine that he uses his cast iron pan from Castey "almost every day" and that it's the "number one piece of cooking equipment" that people ask about when they watch the videos he posts of himself cooking with his daughters online.
Castey is a premium cookware company based in Andrés' home country of Spain. The line was created as an extension of the Barberí Artistic Foundry, which has manufactured bells, sculptures, and high-quality kitchenware since all the way back to the 16th century. With that much experience in the field, it's safe to say that Castey has earned a reputation for creating long-lasting and durable equipment. Luckily, you can get your hands on the cookware right here in the U.S.
Where to buy Castey cookware
Castey sells a wide range of pots and pans in various materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and even offers innovative nonstick options. Andrés is a fan of the cast iron range, but he's been supporting the whole brand for years. In fact, he previously teamed up with Castey to release a special line of cookware.
Some of the items are pretty affordable, with the Castey Classic Non-Stick Cast Aluminum Frying Pan costing just over €30 (about $34). Each one is infused with the company's own technology and signature features, like removable silicone handles and specially designed induction bases. There's also a limited lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects.
Unfortunately, you can only get items shipped directly from Castey's website to select addresses in Europe like Spain or Portugal, but there are some American retailers that carry the products, like Amazon. Although, if you're really struggling to find Andrés' favorites, here are 15 other best cast iron brands. Just make sure you skip this cast iron seasoning method, no matter which one you opt for.