The Old-School Cast Iron Seasoning Method That Doesn't Actually Work

Cast iron can be tricky. It's one of the best materials for cooking a range of dishes, from sizzling steak fajitas to fire-roasted shakshuka. Cast iron pans are also pretty cheap and durable kitchen tools. But the material has its downsides too, mainly that it needs to be seasoned in order to perform correctly. There are a number of ways to do this, but there's one old-school trick that you should avoid at all costs: using saturated fats.

Seasoning cast iron involves coating the pan with a thin layer of fat (typically oil) to create a protective barrier. When the oil is heated, the fatty acids inside of it link together and bond to the iron, producing that invisible, non-stick barrier that's necessary for successful cooking. Some believe that it's best to use saturated fats, like bacon grease, but Jordan de Geus, founder of Cookware Care, doesn't agree.

The cast iron expert explained his reasoning in an interview with The Takeout, saying, "It's an old myth to season with a saturated fat (bacon fat, for example)." He goes on to explain, "From a chemistry perspective, saturated fats by nature don't polymerize (creating the seasoning layer)." According to de Geus, the reason that saturated fats do sometimes work is "because they contain some unsaturated fats, which is what is actually polymerizing into a durable layer."