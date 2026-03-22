Jacques Pépin's 2-Second Trick Stops Avocados From Browning Too Quickly

Browning is the bane of avocados, but one surprising trick from Jacques Pépin can help you squeeze a little more life out of them. Keeping avocados green once cut has developed into a whole cottage industry, with some suggesting you go as far as blanching avocados before cutting them, or even dipping them in grain alcohol. Some of these methods are more effective than others, but none of them are super practical, so people normally return to the standard technique of using an acid like lemon juice, or covering them in plastic wrap. But what if you don't want the taste of lemon, or your avocado is part of a dish, making plastic wrap useless? That's when Jacques Pépin says you should just use water.

This trick was shared by Pépin when he was preparing a guacamole recipe. After slicing up an avocado, Pépin grabs a piece and notes, "If you wash that in cold water, that prevents it from getting discolored." All he does is quickly dip the avocado chunk into a nearby measuring cup that's full of water, and it's ready to go. While the French chef explains that this isn't necessary for guacamole, because the acid in the recipe should prevent it from browning, he adds, "If you want to do a salad, and you want to keep it for a while before it discolors, wash it in cold water like this."