If You Aren't Using Lemons When Storing Avocados, It's Time You Start

From being used for creamy guacamole or blitzed into a dressing to topping off toast or a salad, avocados have a permanent spot in myriad kitchens. You can never go wrong with keeping a stash of avocados at home — unless they start to brown quickly. To stave that off a while longer, store avocados with lemon.

When we say to keep your avocados with lemon, we don't mean placing the two side-by-side in a bag the way people do to get fruits to ripen faster. Rather, a squeeze of lemon juice will help the green, ripe avocado delay the browning process it eventually undergoes after it's been cut and exposed to air. When avocados experience oxidation, their enzymes interact with the air and eventually break down, leading to a brown coloring.

Enzymatic browning begins when the fruit's pH level is five, but lemon juice can delay this for a day or two. The liquid's citric and ascorbic acids lower the avocado's pH level, helping to keep the buttery fruit green. Lowering their pH level is the best way to keep avocados fresh, but it's important to keep them away from oxygen, too. After squeezing some fresh lemon juice onto the cut avocado, keep it in an airtight container or seal it tightly with plastic wrap before placing it in the fridge.