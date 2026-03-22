This Creamy Slushy Cocktail Is Only 3 Ingredients And Endlessly Customizable

Many of the best, most iconic cocktails are made with just a few ingredients. The combination of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth is all it takes to make a perfect Negroni, and rum, lime juice, and simple syrup mix beautifully into a classic daiquiri. There is one three-ingredient combination, however, that delivers a slushy, frozen texture with a nearly endless number of possible variations. All you need to start exploring this cocktail family is citrus juice, sweetened condensed milk, and your choice of liquor.

The creamy two-ingredient lemon slushy was a viral sensation for a while, and this is essentially just the grown-up version. 2 cups of ice go into a blender followed by a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk, 2 cups of lemon juice, and a cup of water. Blended up, it is a lovely balance of sweet and sour, with a smooth, creamy texture. All you have to do then is mix in your booze of choice, and you have an excellent warm-weather batch cocktail.

As for how to spike the slushy, it's tough to go wrong. Vodka is the ideal spirit choice if you don't want to notice it, as it can easily disappear into just about anything, but there are also plenty of options for those who like to taste their booze. Using bourbon makes the slushy feel like a classic creamy, frothy whiskey sour, whereas gin points more in the direction of a frozen Tom Collins. If you are whipping up a batch for a group, you can even leave the liquor out and let each person finish their drink up as they please.