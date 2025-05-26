This 2-Ingredient Slushy Is Creamy And Tangy And Perfect For Summer

Is it really summer if your fingers aren't wrapped around a glass of frozen slushy? There's no better feeling than sipping on something so cold and refreshing it takes you right out of the blazing heat and into a momentary winter wonderland. And the cherry on top of it all is that these drinks come together in the blink of an eye, with the ingredients already sitting in your fridge — sometimes just two of them (or three, if we're also counting the ice). Lemon juice and condensed milk. That's it. That's all you need for this tangy summer treat.

This drink really has it all. It's got the tart brightness of a classic lemonade, the creamy smooth flow that belongs to a milkshake, an indulgent taste you usually get in a key lime pie, and of course, the chilling breeze only a good slushy can bring. When the acidic lemon juice cuts through the richly sweet condensed milk, it's pure heaven. Who knew these two could balance each other out so well? And since condensed milk is all about that luscious texture, the drink is effortlessly thick and creamy. Just mix about a cup of lemon juice with half a can of condensed milk. Blended or stirred with ice, it carries that frosty consistency that invigorates you with every sip.