This 2-Ingredient Slushy Is Creamy And Tangy And Perfect For Summer
Is it really summer if your fingers aren't wrapped around a glass of frozen slushy? There's no better feeling than sipping on something so cold and refreshing it takes you right out of the blazing heat and into a momentary winter wonderland. And the cherry on top of it all is that these drinks come together in the blink of an eye, with the ingredients already sitting in your fridge — sometimes just two of them (or three, if we're also counting the ice). Lemon juice and condensed milk. That's it. That's all you need for this tangy summer treat.
This drink really has it all. It's got the tart brightness of a classic lemonade, the creamy smooth flow that belongs to a milkshake, an indulgent taste you usually get in a key lime pie, and of course, the chilling breeze only a good slushy can bring. When the acidic lemon juice cuts through the richly sweet condensed milk, it's pure heaven. Who knew these two could balance each other out so well? And since condensed milk is all about that luscious texture, the drink is effortlessly thick and creamy. Just mix about a cup of lemon juice with half a can of condensed milk. Blended or stirred with ice, it carries that frosty consistency that invigorates you with every sip.
This lemonade slushy can get so much better
Even with just two ingredients, the lemonade slushy still has room for twists and changes, and experimenting with different alternatives. You can make a copycat Chick-fil-A frosted lemonade by swapping out the condensed milk for the brand's Icedream. Or perhaps you'd want to inspire a tropical feeling — something to take the taste buds on a little vacation. In that case, go with sweetened condensed coconut milk. You'll adore the extra richness it offers. Add some lemon zest over top and a mint sprig, or perhaps a layer of whipped cream, and there you have it — a summer drink that looks as good as it tastes. And if you can't finish it all in one go, just freeze it. These very same ingredients can make the most enticing lemon popsicles you've ever had.
Expanding the drink's flavor profile with other ingredients is also an option. Just in case the lemon juice is particularly sour, add a dash of sweeteners like sugar, maple syrup, or vanilla extract. Other fruits, such as raspberries, strawberries, or watermelon, are also welcome, should you want a full-on summer harmony. From there, you can also branch out into the world of cocktails with your favorite liquor. Vodka, tequila, white rum, and Limoncello can all make it the perfect frozen cocktail to entertain summer gatherings. Maybe throw in a bit of sparkling water for a fizzy undertone to lace through that slushy consistency as well.