7 Lagers To Try If You Like Samuel Adams

These days, when you go to any of the best liquor stores in the country or the beer section of your local grocery store chain, you'll likely encounter a slew of craft beers that feature unexpected flavors and styles guaranteed to satisfy the most beer-curious among us. But, sometimes, you might just be craving a simple, accessible beer that you know everyone at the party is going to like. This is when a lager like Samuel Adams Boston Lager comes in clutch. It's relatively light and refreshing, but it also has a medium-bodied richness to it that makes it a bit more interesting than lighter-style lagers out there.

And, sure, you can always grab some Sam Adams when you're in the mood for that specific flavor profile, but why not expand your beer horizons with a few Samuel Adams lager-adjacent options? We spoke with a few experts, including Bridget Fahey, owner of The Wander Bar; Michael Bourke, co-owner of Philosophers & Fools in Charleston, SC; Jeff Patten, co-founder of Flatiron Wines & Spirits in NYC; and Lee Cleghorn, co-founder and head brewer of Outer Range Brewing Co., to learn more about popular beers that are relatively similar to what Samuel Adams Boston Lager has to offer. Your next favorite brew might just be on this list.