7 Lagers To Try If You Like Samuel Adams
These days, when you go to any of the best liquor stores in the country or the beer section of your local grocery store chain, you'll likely encounter a slew of craft beers that feature unexpected flavors and styles guaranteed to satisfy the most beer-curious among us. But, sometimes, you might just be craving a simple, accessible beer that you know everyone at the party is going to like. This is when a lager like Samuel Adams Boston Lager comes in clutch. It's relatively light and refreshing, but it also has a medium-bodied richness to it that makes it a bit more interesting than lighter-style lagers out there.
And, sure, you can always grab some Sam Adams when you're in the mood for that specific flavor profile, but why not expand your beer horizons with a few Samuel Adams lager-adjacent options? We spoke with a few experts, including Bridget Fahey, owner of The Wander Bar; Michael Bourke, co-owner of Philosophers & Fools in Charleston, SC; Jeff Patten, co-founder of Flatiron Wines & Spirits in NYC; and Lee Cleghorn, co-founder and head brewer of Outer Range Brewing Co., to learn more about popular beers that are relatively similar to what Samuel Adams Boston Lager has to offer. Your next favorite brew might just be on this list.
Burial Precious Czech-style Amber Lager
If you love rich, malty flavors in a lager, then chances are you're going to want to learn more about Michael Bourke's of Philosophers and Fools recommendation. It's Burial Precious Czech-style Amber Lager from Burial Beer Co. in Asheville, NC — a city that's known for its commitment to incredible craft beers and one of the U.S. cities that all beer lovers should visit. So, what's so appealing about this beer for drinkers who already know that they love Samuel Adams Boston Lager?
According to Bourke, "It gives the drinker the maltiness of Boston Lager while still having a slight bitter edge to it that Sam Adams' does." But the two beers aren't exactly the same. You can expect a slightly different flavor profile from this craft selection. "A bit lighter in body than Boston Lager, it is easy drinking while still giving enough body to hold up to the expectations of a Sam Adams drinker," explains Bourke. If you're in the Asheville area, you should definitely visit Burial Beer Co. to give this beer a try. Otherwise, you can always order it online if you want to give it a taste.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Looking for a slightly more accessible beer that's similar to Samuel Adams' Boston Lager? Although Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is still technically known as a craft brewery, its relatively large-scale production and distribution means that you can find it across much of the country. That means you're probably not going to have a very hard time finding some Sierra Nevada Pale Ale at your nearest bottle shop. This is the beer, Sierra Nevada says, that started the craft beer revolution. It also just happens to be an excellent choice if you like Sam Adams Boston Lager.
Some drinkers say it tastes quite similar to Sam Adams, while identifying a bitterness that may not be as prominent in the Boston Lager. You will get that caramel-y maltiness on the palate that you'd expect from Sam Adams, but this beer also features an assertive citrusy note that keeps it tasting bold and refreshing. It's also considered one of the best beers to pair with pizza.
Narragansett Lager
You don't have to spend a fortune on beer just to find a Samuel Adams dupe that will sate your beer cravings. For those who are looking for one of the more affordable options available, this may be right up your alley. "If you love a cold Sam Adams lager, it can be hard to imagine what lagers might compare," says Bridget Fahey of The Wander Bar. "If you're looking for a more budget friendly [lager option], the best place to start would be Narragansett Lager."
According to Fahey, this is a solid option since, like Samuel Adams Boston Lager, Narragansett is also brewed in New England, and the beer's flavor is reflective of brews generally produced in this region of the country. However, there is one crucial difference: Narragansett offers a slightly lighter flavor than Sam Adams. That can be nice when you're looking for a lager that's a bit brighter and less malty, which can be particularly tasty during the hotter months of the year when you don't want to be drinking anything that tastes too heavy. Wondering what to eat with your Narragansett? You can't go wrong with a lobster roll.
Brooklyn Lager
You don't have to venture very far from Boston to snag yourself another iconic brew that will hit the spot if you're in the mood for a Samuel Adams Boston Lager. Just head a few hours down the coast to New York City, where you can snag yourself a Brooklyn Lager from Brooklyn Brewery. According to Jeff Patten of Flatiron Wines & Spirits, it's a beer that shares some important similarities with Sam Adams' lager.
"Sam Adams Boston Lager has the taste of sweet caramel malt that personally reminds me of a good Amontillado sherry," says Patten. (Check out our sherry cheat sheet to learn more about Amontillado.) "Brooklyn lager falls in the same zone. Toasty and biscuit‑driven. The hop bitterness does not fight the malt, it stays behind it." Additionally, Patten says that both beers have a medium body, which is ideal for when you want a beer that's approachable, but still has some complexity to it. Per Patten, "They're rich enough to make you stop halfway through, but clean enough that the second one goes down faster than the first."
Outer Ridge Brewing Co. Alpen Pils
You definitely don't have to stay on the East Coast if you're looking for a beer that in some ways mimics Samuel Adams' lager. In fact, you can find quite a similar flavor profile all the way in the mountains of Colorado. In Frisco, Colorado, Outer Range Brewing Co. is creating a beer that can appeal to even the most East Coast of palates.
"Samuel Adams Boston Lager was a lot of people's gateway into flavorful lagers," says Lee Cleghorn of Outer Range. "And if that's your starting point, the natural next step is a well-made German-style lager. Our Alpen Pils is brewed with that tradition in mind, with floral and lychee notes and a crisp, clean finish." That cleanness makes it appealing to those who enjoy the approachability of Samuel Adams Boston Lager, with fruity and floral notes that make for a slightly more interesting sip. "It won gold at the Beer Alps Competition in Innsbruck, which speaks to how it holds up against traditional European lagers," says Cleghorn.
Great Lakes Eliot Ness Amber Lager
It turns out that the Midwest can compete with Samuel Adams' Boston Lager — at least it can if we're talking about Great Lakes Brewing Company. This iconic Ohio brewery has an amber lager that you might want to check out. It's the Eliot Ness Amber Lager, and it's been compared to Samuel Adams, making it a solid choice if the latter is a beer you already know you like to drink. Funnily enough, it's actually named after a Prohibition agent, so it already shares its sister beer's historical background.
But, the flavor is what we're really focused on here. Although this is, in fact, a lager, it still has that rich, caramel-y maltiness to it that the Boston lager is also known for. This complexity is what makes it more interesting than a lot of other mass-produced lagers out there. Head to Ohio to give it a try, or simply order online if you don't plan on being in Cleveland anytime soon.
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Just because you love Samuel Adams' Boston Lager doesn't mean that you can't get down with a craft beer from time to time. For those who are looking for a craft beer that offers a lot of the same delicious features as Sam Adams, Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager is a great next beer to try, according to Bridget Fahey. "Originating in the mid Atlantic region of the country, this Vienna Lager has notes of malt and caramel," explains Fahey, "which give the lager an even more flavorful and welcoming taste."
These are some of the same tasting notes you'll find in Boston Lager as well, making it an apt comparison. This isn't just a beer that should be held up against Sam Adams' offerings, though. It's a beloved beer in its own right that's won multiple awards since 2008. Who doesn't love a craft beer that presents both fresh drinkability and a complex flavor that'll keep you going back for sip after sip?