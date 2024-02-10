17 Best Liquor Stores In The U.S.

When we worked at a wine shop in New Orleans, loyal patrons enjoyed private tastings and the care with which the store proprietor selected wines and local spirits. We saw how he made sure that only products he truly loved landed on his shelves. Regulars appreciated our attention to their preferences and eagerness to share why we were passionate about a certain bottle.

As a cocktail enthusiast, we'll drive the extra mile to go to a store we know is well-stocked, has fair prices, and has excellent customer service. If a store specializes in something in particular, even better. If you're interested in a new spirit but don't know where to start, a well-stocked liquor store with passionate staff can steer you in the right direction. Perhaps you're looking to make a Manhattan but don't know what's the best whiskey to buy. Or maybe you want some expert guidance in what gin to serve in a gimlet. While creating a surefire best liquor stores in the U.S. is a tall order, we rounded up ones that locals raved about for customer service and knowledgeability. I looked for stores that bartenders frequented (some of these were opened by veteran bartenders) and if they specialized in anything in particular. Lastly, I focused on independent liquor establishments rather than big-box stores, to showcase the best in local booze experts.