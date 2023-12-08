16 Absolute Best Liquor Stores In NYC

In New York City, you can grab a drink at all sorts of bars until the sun comes up, but sometimes you just want a quiet nightcap at home. Whether you need the finest bottle of scotch to serve at your studio apartment soiree, or an affordable wine to mix up some sangria, there's no shortage of liquor stores to choose from in NYC.

Granted, some New Yorkers refuse to even date someone in another borough, let alone trek out of their neighborhood to grab a drink. This means that an average citizen's go-to liquor store is likely the nearest one, but you won't regret expanding your horizons. I've spent many evenings aimlessly meandering around the city on the hunt for the perfect glass of booze to accompany my meal, only to be disappointed and resort to a cheap, boring standby from a nearby spot. That's what prompted my exploration of the city's boozy take-home offerings. With some standard factors in mind, such as price, atmosphere, service, and location, I'd have to say that these 16 liquor stores are NYC's absolute best.