The Sneaky Way Dining Kiosks And Service Tablets Jack Up Food Costs

Kiosks and tablets might make food service seem more convenient, but the technology could be causing you to spend more than you intended. Among this frictionless dealing lies tactics that intentionally encourage added sales. Reports from restaurants have indicated that consumers are likely to spend as much as 20% more on an order placed through one of these devices. Even Shake Shack has pointed to kiosks as a key ingredient in booming sales — and it's certainly not the only one.

Of all the tricks restaurants use to make you spend more, upselling is a lot easier when pop-ups that suggest add-ons fill a screen. Instead of relying on an employee to suggest a bigger size or extra items, prompts for upgrades and additions are simple to program and happen automatically. Attractive visuals and fancy menu descriptions can result in a meal that contains extra drinks, sides, or bigger sizes than what was initially planned.

Without the perceived social pressure of customers standing in line waiting to place their own order or having to deal with potential judgment from an employee. Customers ordering at a kiosk or while scrolling through a mobile app also have a certain anonymity that is shown to encourage more indulgent shopping. In all of these ways, kiosk ordering makes it easier to say yes to upgrades and extras.