Some Restaurants May Seem Sneaky When Using Fancy Menu Descriptions, But They Can Serve A Purpose

If you've ever stared at a restaurant menu, overwhelmed by a sea of flowery language describing items like seared scallops, pasture-raised rib eye, and charred organic kale in what seems like excruciating detail, we feel you. However, according to Frankie Weinberg, Restaurant Manager and Co-Owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo in New Orleans, menu descriptors like these actually may serve an important purpose.

Mostly, they add clarity and intrigue. "Too often, restaurants miss out on the opportunity to briefly describe some element of the process in making a dish that would have made it sound more enticing," the expert restaurateur told Tasting Table. Though it may appear to be a marketing tactic, fancy menu descriptions can help paint a better picture of the dish you'll be ordering, instead of leaving its preparation, sourcing, or other cooking aspects ambiguous. Without such detail, you're basically left choosing between what Weinberg compares to selecting "chicken or fish" on a plane. By adding seemingly fancy descriptors to menu items, restaurants are actually doing diners a favor via the gift of more detail.

"For example, a basic chicken dish would sound more appealing by describing it as 'house-roasted chicken,'" explains the restaurant manager, who also teaches Management Professor at Loyola University. He adds that highlighting the cooking process (a simple one, at that) indicates key details of the meal. Instead of wondering if what you're ordering includes outsourced, pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, you can rest assured that it was at least cooked in-house.