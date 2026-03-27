Forget Potatoes — Spotlight This Vegetable In Your Next Au Gratin Dish
Potato is the most common main ingredient used for creamy au gratin recipes. You may wonder what this dish would even be without the cheese-soaked, starchy tenderness of tatties? Well, you can find out if you swap potatoes out for broccoli, just as Tasting Table did with our broccoli au gratin recipe. The vegetable is the low-carb, high-fiber substitute for a different kind of gratin, that turns basic broccoli into a deliciously cheesy, breadcrumb-topped side.
Broccoli's earthy taste mellows out into a sweeter tone once baked, a perfect counterbalance to the creamy sauce. What makes it even better is the contrast between the crunchy crumbed topping and the lustrous, cheese-soaked sauce, both coming apart on the taste buds with layers of vibrant, well-harmonized flavors. Broccoli offers a freshness you don't typically get with potatoes, and if you've ever found yourself halfway through an au gratin, already overwhelmed with the excessive richness, this veggie is the perfect alternative.
Even with the key ingredient switched out, the cooking process is the same. Start with a steam or blanch for the broccoli to achieve that perfect taste and vibrant color. Then, make the white sauce. Once both components are ready, spread the broccoli in a baking pan and drench it in the sauce before coating everything with breadcrumbs and placing in the oven. When it's coming up to an hour, with the breadcrumbs nicely browned around the edges, your broccoli au gratin should be ready to hit the dinner table.
Try something new each time you make this broccoli au gratin
Just as there are many ways to elevate a potato au gratin, its broccoli spin-off is no less versatile. Get creative with the cheese combinations for extra-rich melts and tangy nuances, be it cheddar and parmesan, gruyere and mozzarella, or any of your favorite types of cheese. And the sauce? Try crème fraîche for a shortcut to the same creamy richness as a regular béchamel sauce, or add a small splash of hot sauce to cut right through all those heavy flavors. Don't be afraid to bring in other vegetables to jazz up the texture, too. From Brussels sprouts and zucchini to butternut squash, there are all kinds of options for sneaking more veggies into your meals with au gratin recipes.
Another fantastic thing about this dish is that it works both as a main course and a side dish. You'll love it alongside meat dishes, where its earthy, tangy complexity complements the hearty intensity of a roasted chicken or seared pork chops. Turning it into a main course, however, only requires a few additions. Sprinkle in proteins such as bacon or ham for pops of savory flavors, or shrimp to impart that seafood freshness. You can even make it more filling with a small batch of pasta – try macaroni for a twist on the ever-beloved broccoli mac and cheese. Alternatively, simply serving broccoli au gratin with toasted bread on the side will do whenever you're in the mood for a light, easy meal. No matter how you choose to spin and serve it, our broccoli au gratin recipe deserves a spot on your weeknight dinner rotation.