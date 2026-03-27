Forget Potatoes — Spotlight This Vegetable In Your Next Au Gratin Dish

Potato is the most common main ingredient used for creamy au gratin recipes. You may wonder what this dish would even be without the cheese-soaked, starchy tenderness of tatties? Well, you can find out if you swap potatoes out for broccoli, just as Tasting Table did with our broccoli au gratin recipe. The vegetable is the low-carb, high-fiber substitute for a different kind of gratin, that turns basic broccoli into a deliciously cheesy, breadcrumb-topped side.

Broccoli's earthy taste mellows out into a sweeter tone once baked, a perfect counterbalance to the creamy sauce. What makes it even better is the contrast between the crunchy crumbed topping and the lustrous, cheese-soaked sauce, both coming apart on the taste buds with layers of vibrant, well-harmonized flavors. Broccoli offers a freshness you don't typically get with potatoes, and if you've ever found yourself halfway through an au gratin, already overwhelmed with the excessive richness, this veggie is the perfect alternative.

Even with the key ingredient switched out, the cooking process is the same. Start with a steam or blanch for the broccoli to achieve that perfect taste and vibrant color. Then, make the white sauce. Once both components are ready, spread the broccoli in a baking pan and drench it in the sauce before coating everything with breadcrumbs and placing in the oven. When it's coming up to an hour, with the breadcrumbs nicely browned around the edges, your broccoli au gratin should be ready to hit the dinner table.