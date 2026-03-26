Never Skip This Step When Making Egg Roll In A Bowl

There is a reason why egg rolls are much better ordered out than made at home. Not only do you have to whip up the egg roll wrappers, but tucking the fillings into the tiny piece of dough without it ripping or unfurling is a whole 'nother challenge in itself. Luckily, there is a great middle ground worth exploring: egg rolls in a bowl. The recipe ditches the wrapper and keeps all the flavor, and just like egg rolls, it's incredibly easy to customize. However, there is one step that you really shouldn't skip when making a hearty bowl of it, and that's draining off the grease from the meat.

The reason to always drain off the meat — regardless of whether you're using ground beef, chicken, or turkey — is because if you leave it, it will give the whole dish a greasy mouthfeel and prevent the sauce from mixing in well. The first step is to cook the meat, as it takes longer than the other components. Once it's done, drain off the fat before adding the meat back into your pan and stirring in the veggies.