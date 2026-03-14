Skim Fat From Ground Beef In Seconds With This Simple Trick

Everybody knows one of the most common mistakes to avoid when cooking ground beef is not skimming off the fat. At times, this step can be the only difference between a well-balanced dish and one too greasy to be enjoyable. If only it weren't such a time-consuming hassle every single time. Not to mention the potential plumbing damage from pouring grease down your kitchen drain. Unless, of course, you've got some paper towels and a pair of tongs nearby, in which case, it should only take less than a minute and very little trouble.

This paper towel hack starts a few minutes after you brown the beef, right when you see that enough fat has rendered. Do it by tilting the pan slightly upward and gently pushing the meat to the side so the fat will pool in one spot. Then, use a pair of tongs to dab crumbled paper towels onto those spots. Once they have gone soggy from absorbing too much grease, replace them with clean paper towels and repeat the process until almost all of the fat has been removed.

"Almost" is the keyword here, because draining it off completely is a mistake that can leave your ground beef with a bland bite. Just as removing the grease can make your beef leaner, it can also lead to a decrease in flavor since the fat is what gives it that meaty richness. The beef is better off without excessive grease, but just the right amount of fat is still essential for flavor impact and juiciness.