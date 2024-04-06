Egg Roll In A Bowl Ditches The Fried Wrapper And Keeps All The Flavor

While the exact origins of the egg roll may be disputed, there's no question that the little fried pockets of meat and vegetables have become a staple dish in Chinese-American cuisine. Whether you order takeout or dine out at your favorite eatery, they make for an ideal accompaniment to your Kung Pao chicken or beef and broccoli entrée. Unfortunately, that doughy egg roll wrapper tends to make the bite a bit heavy, and it may not be ideal if you're avoiding fried foods for health or dietary reasons.

If you crave the taste of egg rolls but would prefer to go without the deep-fried shell, you can always opt for an "egg roll in a bowl." Simply put, this concept involves taking all the classic egg roll fillings you love and serving them sans the fried wrapper. You'll still be able to enjoy all the flavor without getting bogged down by fried dough. The best part? This twist on the dish is extremely versatile, so you can get creative with the preparation and enjoy it in a multitude of ways.

You can eat the filling on its own as a side dish or appetizer, or bulk it up by serving it over rice or noodles. To start, you'll want to gather your classic egg roll ingredients, including cabbage, carrots, ginger, and sesame oil for that classic flavor. If you'd like, you can also add onions, celery, mushrooms, and a protein component like beef, pork, or chicken.