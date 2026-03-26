The US Hospital With Food Actually Worth Eating

There are two kinds of food people consistently make fun of: airplane food and hospital food. But while chefs have made strides to elevate airline menus, hospitals often fall behind. Hospitals have to serve meals to hundreds or even thousands of people, all with different medical concerns and palates. This is one reason seasoning is often rare in hospital food. However, not all hospitals are committed to boring food. Aside from the Colorado hospital kitchen, Manna, UC Davis Health's executive chef, Santana Diaz, has undertaken farm-to-fork practices at UC Davis Medical Center.

Patients at UC Davis Medical Center are treated to dining services that emphasize locally grown, whole foods and plant-based ingredients. "The goal was to provide a cleaner food program for better-quality food for our patients, visitors, and staff," Diaz said. The results benefit everyone, too, not just the patients. "By sourcing food from our local region, our food program was able to support the community not only through the food we served to patients, but also economic benefits to the region based on our transparent food procurement."

Diaz and his culinary team prepare 6,500 meals per day across three different locations on the University of California Davis campus — one of the state's leading universities in agriculture. The program sources produce and protein from all over the state, typically within 250 miles of the hospital. For that reason, availability changes throughout the year.