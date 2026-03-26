Long Before Fame, Jimmy Buffett Loved Hanging Out At This 55-Year-Old Florida Restaurant

If there was a King of Key West, it would be Jimmy Buffett. The notably Hawaiian shirt-clad singer-songwriter is island rock royalty, but before he ruled Margaritaville or ate a cheeseburger in paradise, he was a guy with a guitar and a penchant for hanging out at cool restaurants, including Louie's Backyard, a Key West staple with a long history.

Jimmy Buffett landed in Key West in November of 1971, and the rest is history. In addition to playing at venues like the Snake Pit, aka the Old Anchor Inn, the Chart Room Bar at the Pier House Motel, and Howie's Lounge, Buffett chowed down at legendary restaurants. Louie's Backyard opened the same year Buffett arrived — 1971 — and quickly became a hang-out spot for the coolest Key West residents.

Louie's Backyard's address is 700 Waddell Avenue in Key West, and for a while in the '70s, Buffett lived at 704 Waddell, right next door. You better believe there were some unforgettable nights spent at Louie's Backyard, which, when it first opened, boasted just 12 seats and one waiter. In Buffett's 1974 hit, "Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season," he sings, "I knew I could use a Bloody Mary / so I stumbled next door to the bar." While Louie's Backyard isn't exactly name-checked, we can surmise that Buffett spent enough time there that it became a fixture in his life and his art.