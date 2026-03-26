The Hands-Down Best Chain To Visit For An Everything Bagel

One of our Tasting Table writers took on the enjoyable task of sampling and ranking everything bagels from 8 different chains. The bagel from Bruegger's Bagels made a clear showing, taking the lead out of the collection of seasoned contenders. And in our ranking of every Bruegger's bagel, the everything bagel claims the second spot, so it's safe to say, this is a very good bagel.

Freshly baked and seasoned to perfection, the everything bagel at Bruegger's delights diners with a reliable treat. The reason our reviewer loved it was partly because the generous seasonings are found on the bottom of the bagel as well as the top, which is a rare occurrence. They also found that the tasty umami notes in the seasoning are nicely balanced by the more neutral bagel, and that the texture is exceptional, with a crisp exterior and tender and squishy interior without too many crumb pores.

An everything bagel is a classic for a reason, as the assortment of poppy and sesame seeds, dried garlic and onion, and generous sprinkles of salt turn this special into the kind of platform that can be enjoyed simply, with a swipe of butter, or as a vehicle for your favorite toppings. "I used to get a BLT on an everything bagel for lunch like 3 or more times a week while in college," wrote a Bruegger's fan on TikTok.