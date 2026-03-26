Give Your Morning Bagel The French Toast Treatment For Next-Level Flavor
What if you could take two of the best, most satisfying breakfast classics and put them together? It's easier than you may think, and the results are so delicious that this will become a permanent staple in your repertoire. Breakfast doesn't get more effortlessly tasty than a bagel, does it? It sure does, if you French toast-ify it. This is a foolproof way to revive bagels that are becoming stale, according to chef and content creator Violet Witchel. Even when you store your bagels the right way, at some point, they'll toughen up — but this expert's advice will make these older bagels better than ever.
"Use whatever French toast batter recipe you like," she recommends. "Slice the bagel in half and dunk in the batter for about 10 seconds on each side, allowing it to absorb the liquid. Cook it in butter on medium until crispy and brown on both sides." Bagels are actually pretty versatile — they're obviously a treat with any kind of schmear or sandwich filling, but they're also great in breakfast bagel casseroles and, as you'll learn once you try Witchel's suggestion, French toast.
But why do bagels work so well in French toast? According to the expert, "Bagels are thicker and denser than bread, so they won't crumble apart as much in the batter and can withstand longer soaking, making them easier to work with." It may be hard to believe that bagels are better than bread for French toast, but you heard it here first.
How to make and upgrade bagel French toast
To try this bagel boost, pick which one you'll like best — there are dozens of different bagel varieties, after all. You'll likely want to stick to the neutral or sweeter side for French toast. "I'd use plain, cinnamon raisin, or blueberry bagels for French toast," Witchel adds. Of course, depending on what bagel destinations you might shop at, you may also find varieties like chocolate chip and even French toast, which could be a bit much or doubly delicious depending on your preferences. Alternatively, try a salty-sweet situation by making French toast with a pretzel bagel or similar variety.
Then, use your go-to batter. This will be egg yolks and whatever milk you like, whether that's plant-based milk or heavy cream. You can also play with extras here like cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla or almond extract, or honey. If you only have savory bagels or just want to take this dish in a more savory direction, this is your chance: Turn to mix-ins like garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, basil, Parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, etc.
Once your bagel French toast is complete, there are plenty of choices for dressing it up. Keep it classic with maple syrup or pile savory versions with more cheese and ham or bacon. Truly any fruit would be delicious — and you can even use these bagels to make a brunch party dish like a strawberries and cream French toast bake. Add nuts, whipped cream, peanut butter, Nutella, or jam and enjoy.