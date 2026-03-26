Give Your Morning Bagel The French Toast Treatment For Next-Level Flavor

What if you could take two of the best, most satisfying breakfast classics and put them together? It's easier than you may think, and the results are so delicious that this will become a permanent staple in your repertoire. Breakfast doesn't get more effortlessly tasty than a bagel, does it? It sure does, if you French toast-ify it. This is a foolproof way to revive bagels that are becoming stale, according to chef and content creator Violet Witchel. Even when you store your bagels the right way, at some point, they'll toughen up — but this expert's advice will make these older bagels better than ever.

"Use whatever French toast batter recipe you like," she recommends. "Slice the bagel in half and dunk in the batter for about 10 seconds on each side, allowing it to absorb the liquid. Cook it in butter on medium until crispy and brown on both sides." Bagels are actually pretty versatile — they're obviously a treat with any kind of schmear or sandwich filling, but they're also great in breakfast bagel casseroles and, as you'll learn once you try Witchel's suggestion, French toast.

But why do bagels work so well in French toast? According to the expert, "Bagels are thicker and denser than bread, so they won't crumble apart as much in the batter and can withstand longer soaking, making them easier to work with." It may be hard to believe that bagels are better than bread for French toast, but you heard it here first.