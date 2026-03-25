How To Turn Imitation Crab Sticks Into A Crunchy, Sweet Snack With Your Air Fryer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Imitation crab is a fun and less expensive alternative to its pricier crustacean counterpart. Made from a fish paste called surimi, the main ingredient of imitation crab is typically a white fish such as Alaskan pollock, tilapia, or cod. Other additives include starches and egg whites, which give the crab alternative a kind of springy consistency. For the ultimate combination of delightful textures, you can let your imitation crab make a big splash by crisping it up in your air fryer.
Air frying is one of the best ways to elevate imitation crab because it's simple and quick. With a crunchy outside and a tender, chewy inside, this will easily become a go-to snack. Start by either tearing the imitation crab sticks into strips or slicing them into bite-sized pieces. Toss with either oil or melted butter and the seasonings of your choosing before loading them into your air fryer in a single layer and frying at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden.
As far as flavors, you can opt for a traditional seasoning like Old Bay or a seafood boil mix. If you want to get more creative, make your own spice blends at home for total flavor control. Bring the heat with crushed red peppers and dried chiles or add dried green herbs. When it comes to serving your air-fried imitation crab, the possibilities are nearly limitless.
Dressing up your air-fried imitation crab
Air-fried imitation crab is excellent to nosh on its own, but you can certainly upgrade this snack with a few complementary additions. For example, try making Kit Hondrum's remoulade sauce recipe for dipping the crispy bites. Alternatively, mix a simple cocktail sauce using horseradish, ketchup, lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Either one of these dips will complement the tasty seafood flavors.
You can also be creative with your next Caesar salad and add pieces of the crispy, air-fried imitation crab to the mix in place of regular croutons, as they'll go well with the anchovy flavors in the dressing. Similarly, air-fried imitation crab would make a great topping for a hearty bowl of seafood soup like clam chowder or your homemade poke bowl. They would also make a great filling to give a unique twist to a traditional Po'Boy sandwich or a batch of loaded fries.
Whether fixing up imitation crab for a quick bite or turning it into a well-rounded meal, air frying it is both effortless and enjoyable. It's all you could ask for out of an air-fryer snack.