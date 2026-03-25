Mashed Potatoes Deliver Punchy Flavor With Gordon Ramsay's One-Ingredient Trick

Delightfully fluffy and cozy, mashed potatoes are the go-to dish when in need of a good side. The mild taste of potatoes complements practically any entree, but that doesn't mean they need to be bland. To give your mashed potatoes a better bite, add a sprinkle of green onions à la Gordon Ramsay.

The British chef is known for masterfully elevating classic recipes, so we follow all of Gordon Ramsay's potato cooking tips religiously. Mashed potatoes are an old faithful, but if you just whip the spuds up with butter, milk, salt, and pepper, they don't taste all that spectacular. A dash of minced green onions or chives instantly upgrades mashed potatoes, and the extra step doesn't take much time. Their herbaceous, peppery taste adds a punchy taste to each spoonful, while breaking up the creamy mass with a delicate crisp.

To recreate Ramsay's take on mashed potatoes, start by preparing the dish as normal — simmer the cubes in salted water and break them up with a potato masher or ricer. To better incorporate the onions into potatoes, fold them in after stirring the butter with the mashed potatoes. Afterwards, mix hot milk and cream into the potatoes and serve. For mashed potatoes with a prominent green onion presence, wait until the end to sprinkle the scallions on top.