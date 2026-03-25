What Is The Best Oil For Roasting Potatoes? It Depends

A good tray of roast potatoes can be the star of so many different meals. A traditional roast dinner, a Spanish-style tapas spread, a steakhouse feast — there are just so many different times when spuds are non-negotiable. But because they pair with such a wide variety of foods, it's best to play around with the preparation of your roast potatoes, and part of this can mean keeping a few different oils on hand.

We spoke to chef Antonia Lofaso at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and asked her what oil was best for roasting potatoes, and she said that it all depends on the style of potato you're making. "If I'm doing Italian potatoes and I'm putting Parmesan cheese on them or basil and something like that, I'm definitely going with an olive oil," Lofaso said. "If I'm doing a Spanish style potato with aji amarillo or a pecil ... a grape seed oil, something a little bit more neutral."

For a typical classic roast potato paired with things like garlic and rosemary, a lot of cooks tend to opt for olive oil. If you're going to be heating your pan to a really high temperature or are pairing the potatoes with bold flavors, rapeseed or canola oil is a good call to avoid smoke. You can also roast potatoes in butter for a more tender texture and in Britain and Ireland, goose or duck fat is often used around the holidays for a luxurious flavor.