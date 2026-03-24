For Over 70 Years, This Michigan Dive Bar Has Drawn Crowds With Burgers And Fresh Popcorn

A typical dive bar has an almost cavernous feel, often hiding below street level. Not so at Torch Bar and Grill, where you are greeted at the front door by a set of stairs. You'll find the bar one floor up, where staff have been pouring drinks since 1954. The bar has always been a popular stop every day of the week in downtown Flint, but like most small businesses, its operations changed significantly in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Torch Bar and Grill survived, it didn't return to a seven-day-a-week schedule until 2026.

Now, it's finally back in full swing. There's a whole menu of classic pub fare, including fried fish on Fridays. The 21 beers on tap range from no-frills basics to local brews, and complimentary popcorn is popping all day long. Of course, the burger is the star of the show. One 5-star Yelp review proclaims that "the 'Torch Burger' is legendary in Flint."

When it comes to the popularity of Torch Bar and Grill, the burger only comes second to the atmosphere. One Google review reminds new customers not to be too turned off by the bar's exterior. Inside, they'll find a cozy place with "friendly people and the best burgers cooked to order." It's a must-visit for any dive bar lover in the Flint area — or for just about anyone who likes a friendly place with a good burger. And if you're in need of a dive bar closer to home, take a peek at the best ones in every state.