Is It Safe To Eat Honey If You Have A Bee Allergy? The Answer Is Sticky

Bee allergies are no joke, and those who have them are justifiably concerned about contact with anything related to the insects. Understanding the mechanism of what triggers an allergic reaction is complicated, and when it comes to something like honey it can be difficult to determine just how safe it is. So can you eat honey if you have a bee allergy? It depends on the exact nature of the allergy we're talking about and whether you're just having honey or other bee products.

If you're allergic to bee stings, there's good news for your sweet tooth. The venom that bees produce has nothing to do with the honey they produce. Compounds and proteins in that venom, when injected into your body by the bee's stinger, are what lead to a potentially dangerous anaphylactic reaction. But those compounds should never come in contact with honey because it comes from the other end of the bee. So you can safely consume honey if you are allergic to bee stings. That said, you can still have an allergy to honey itself.

Though rare, honey allergies do exist and, according to a 2023 article from the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, can lead to symptoms like hives, vomiting, cramps, and diarrhea. A bigger potential issue occurs if you have a pollen allergy. Even though raw honey is filtered before you consume it, some pollen will always remain. On the bright side, it's usually a small amount so you may only cause mild itchiness.