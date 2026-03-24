The Wagyu Beef Request To Never Ask A Butcher — You'll Look Like A Total Newbie

Your friendly neighborhood butcher should be there to answer any questions you might have about meat, without judgement. But there's one request that will instantly identify you as a newbie when it comes to meat selection. We asked Gabriel Llaurado, co-founder of Meat N' Bone, for some advice on things you should never to say to your butcher, and one was asking for a lean cut of Wagyu.

You might be drawn to Wagyu for its association with fine dining, and its reputation as being one of the best beef offerings, but it doesn't mean it's for everyone. Llaurado explains, "Wagyu's signature is marbling and richness," meaning that the meat's fattiness is exactly why it's so highly prized.

Wagyu is not a specific cut of meat, but rather beef that comes from one of four breeds of Japanese cattle. So it's not just a matter of asking for a different part of the cow to get a leaner Wagyu option. These cattle have been bred for high levels of marbling in the flesh, giving the meat a tender, melt-in-the-mouth texture that earns Wagyu a premium price tag. That tenderness is inexorably linked to a high fat content. Llaurado concludes, "If you don't like that, you'll be happier with a different premium cut."