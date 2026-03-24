One Easy Cast-Iron Technique Gives Salsa A Burst Of Smokiness

Salsa is one of those foods that is always better homemade than store-bought. When you make your favorite salsa recipe at home, you can customize it with different types of tomatoes and veggies, tailor the heat level to your preferences, and add in punchy, unique additions to give it more flavor. However, one of the easiest things you can do to give your salsa a boost — regardless of the veggies you add to it — is to pull out your cast-iron skillet and char your veggies in it.

You may have used your grill to char your tomatoes and onions, or used canned fire-roasted tomatoes for your salsa, as Miriam Hanh opts for in her fire-roasted salsa recipe. However, a cast-iron skillet allows you to bring the char inside (ideal for when you're craving a fresh, summery salsa in the dead of winter), and you can use it on virtually any cooktop. For a quality charred tomato salsa, you'll only need to char your veggies in the skillet for about five minutes (just be sure to open a window).

Some veggies, like jalapeños and onions, may need a bit more time — upwards of eight to 10 minutes — and you'll want to char all of your ingredients in batches to ensure that they are charring, not just steaming on top of each other, in the pan.