A German Tourist Sued An NYC Taqueria Over 'Too Spicy' Salsa — The Judge Didn't Buy It

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho ruled that salsa is sometimes spicy. The less-than-groundbreaking decision came after a German tourist sued the Times Square taqueria Los Tacos No. 1 for $100,000, according to USA Today, claiming the salsa in question caused physical and emotional damage, later saying the experience left him with nausea, mouth blisters, and a racing heart.

According to reporting from Gothamist, Faycal Manz, a sales engineer from Schemmerhofen, a small farming village in Southern Germany, visited the restaurant during his trip to the city in August, 2024. There is thought to be a potential genetic component to spicy food tolerance, and Manz, who said there's little opportunity to experience spicy food where he is from, ordered three tacos and a Diet Coke before sampling both the red and green from the restaurant's self-serve salsa bar.

In an interview, Manz described the moment he knew something was wrong: "I felt I was too hot. My mind, my head. I contacted my wife — I said there's a problem with the sauce." Manz argued that the restaurant failed to warn customers about the salsa's spiciness. For someone with little experience with spiciness, the experience was, in his words, "a very big shock, physically and mentally."