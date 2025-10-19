You Could Have A Genetically High Tolerance To Spicy Food
While some can inhale foods as hot as ghost peppers, others can barely tolerate a small amount of red peppers sprinkled atop a slice of pizza. And the significant variance in spice tolerance can seem like a mystery, but one's tolerance to heat is about more than grit — it has roots in science. Pepper's spiciness emanates from a compound known as capsaicin, a natural substance that binds to the same receptor in your mouth that detects heat and pain. So, while the different types of chili peppers aren't hot to the touch, they can still create a scorching sensation similar to one produced by fire.
But why is this warming reaction mild for some and intolerable for others? According to the Cleveland Clinic, the reason lies in one's genes. Indeed, as evidenced in a review published by Lifestyle Genomics, the particular heat-sensing gene, known as TRPV1, determines the severity of the burn you experience from capsaicin. Researchers learned that those who inherited less sensitive variations of the trait won't react as much to the compound, while more reactive dispositions will experience a stronger burning sensation.
Similar to other genetic traits, there may be a biological reason for differing expressions of the TRPV1 gene. Multiple versions of the genetic marker may exist to serve environmental functions such as tolerating native cuisines, regulating temperature, and even conserving energy. There is also preliminary research indicating that one's country of origin may predict one's sensitivity to capsaicin, but further studies are needed to collect comprehensive data.
Other factors that determine the effect of spicy food
Even though genetics plays a large role in spice detection, there are other factors that can determine an individual's sensitivity. Those who eat spicy food regularly are more likely to develop a high tolerance, since exposure desensitizes the TRPV1 receptor over time. Early exposure to hotter cuisine may contribute to one's tolerance as well, suggesting that adaptation plays a role in handling higher spice levels.
Geographical location is another important factor in capsaicin sensitivity. Foods with the heat-inducing compound tend to grow best in warmer climates, and the more sun and heat there is, the more capsaicin is produced in chili plants. This means that in tropical and subtropical regions, there has been a higher exposure to the compound over the course of generations, shaping how people have adapted to spicy elements in their cuisine.
And, of course, bragging rights play a role in the cultural participation in devouring capsaicin-filled foods, with plenty of chili-eating challenges and contests nationwide. Spice tolerance is also seen as a highly revered personality trait in Mexico, signifying that one is strong and bold. Risk takers tend to enjoy and better tolerate spicier cuisine, too, so if you love the adrenaline of extreme activities, you may have a higher capacity for fiery foods.
How to better tolerate spicy foods
Exposure is the quickest path to heat tolerance and is best done slowly, starting with peppers that have a lower Scoville rating. The Scoville scale measures the amount of capsaicinoids in a given pepper or food and serves as a helpful reference for those building their heat capacity over time. Starting with foods lower on the scale will help avoid injury. A poblano pepper holds a low Scoville rating of 1,000 to 2,000, making it a good place to start. From there, you can work your way up to a hotter pepper like the jalapeño, typically rated at 2,000 to 8,000 Scoville units.
To take a dish's heat down quickly, pair it with dairy. It contains a protein called casein that binds to and neutralizes the burn of capsaicin. So, keep a glass of milk nearby, or opt for creamy cheeses or yogurt as your meal's side dish. Other drinks like water are much less effective, since capsaicin can't dissolve in water. However, taking a sip of water is still better than doing nothing at all. At the very least, it can provide a cooling effect.
You can also dull the intensity of spicy foods with starchy foods. Think potatoes, bread, and rice, porous items that can help absorb and blunt the heating effect. Adding acid and sugar to a dish can also neutralize some of the heat, so consider a squeeze of lemon or a pinch of sweetener when you want to take things down a notch. Not only will it reduce the burn, but it may even add complexity to the dish's flavor profile.