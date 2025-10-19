You Could Have A Genetically High Tolerance To Spicy Food

While some can inhale foods as hot as ghost peppers, others can barely tolerate a small amount of red peppers sprinkled atop a slice of pizza. And the significant variance in spice tolerance can seem like a mystery, but one's tolerance to heat is about more than grit — it has roots in science. Pepper's spiciness emanates from a compound known as capsaicin, a natural substance that binds to the same receptor in your mouth that detects heat and pain. So, while the different types of chili peppers aren't hot to the touch, they can still create a scorching sensation similar to one produced by fire.

But why is this warming reaction mild for some and intolerable for others? According to the Cleveland Clinic, the reason lies in one's genes. Indeed, as evidenced in a review published by Lifestyle Genomics, the particular heat-sensing gene, known as TRPV1, determines the severity of the burn you experience from capsaicin. Researchers learned that those who inherited less sensitive variations of the trait won't react as much to the compound, while more reactive dispositions will experience a stronger burning sensation.

Similar to other genetic traits, there may be a biological reason for differing expressions of the TRPV1 gene. Multiple versions of the genetic marker may exist to serve environmental functions such as tolerating native cuisines, regulating temperature, and even conserving energy. There is also preliminary research indicating that one's country of origin may predict one's sensitivity to capsaicin, but further studies are needed to collect comprehensive data.