The Local Washington Chain With A Wing Challenge So Hot You Have To Sign A Waiver

If you're a spice aficionado in Washington state, or even just a thrill-seeker craving a challenge, there's a small restaurant chain that understands you. Catering to adventurous souls, at least when it comes to eating, is the 7-Alarm Challenge at Wing Dome, available at the company's four locations in the Seattle area: Pier 56, Greenwood, and the Seattle Center Armory, plus one in Kirkland on the Eastside, just a floating bridge-drive across Lake Washington. For those who muster up the culinary courage, some ultra-spicy wings are waiting, daring brave souls to consume seven of them in a mere seven minutes — which is dicier than it sounds. These are definitely not your standard fast food chicken wings.

The Wing Dome menu features more than 20 sauce options, including the infamous Nashville Hot, which I personally sampled at Hattie B's in Nashville, home to its "Shut the Cluck Up" challenge. But by all accounts, the 7-Alarm sauce at Wing Dome holds its own with a spice level that actually requires a waiver to participate. That's because the wings are soaked in the hottest sauce of Wing Dome's two-through-seven "alarm" levels.

For perspective, the six-alarm sauce comes with a tagline of "I can't feel my face." Level 7 simply says, "Face the Challenge!" It's the 7-Alarm sauce that holds the fiery secret: It reportedly comes from roughly 100 habanero peppers per quart of sauce. Habaneros are among the hotter chile peppers out there, rated at 100,000 to 325,000 Scoville units.

Here's a look at the required waiver, the challenge's rules, and the rewards. You be the judge of whether what you get is worth the price you pay.