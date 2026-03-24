Prevent Mold Growth In Your Coffee Maker With This Effortless 2-Second Fix

For most of us, the ritual of making coffee in the morning is a rush job. You barely have time to make yourself a cup, let alone clean the machine. However, neglecting to properly clean your coffee machine can have serious repercussions — namely in the form of mold. Mold will grow anywhere it's warm and wet — meaning the internal components of your machine are the perfect place for spores to take up refuge and proliferate.

While you can't get out of deep-cleaning your machine, one simple step that you can take to stave off mold as much as possible is to open up the lid of your machine after you're done using it. This will allow some of the residual moisture to evaporate, rather than staying locked in the machine. Besides doing this, you can also empty any other dark, wet spots, like the portafilter of your espresso machine or the coffee pod. When you're ready to use your machine again, you can just snap the lid closed and get back to work.