Prevent Mold Growth In Your Coffee Maker With This Effortless 2-Second Fix
For most of us, the ritual of making coffee in the morning is a rush job. You barely have time to make yourself a cup, let alone clean the machine. However, neglecting to properly clean your coffee machine can have serious repercussions — namely in the form of mold. Mold will grow anywhere it's warm and wet — meaning the internal components of your machine are the perfect place for spores to take up refuge and proliferate.
While you can't get out of deep-cleaning your machine, one simple step that you can take to stave off mold as much as possible is to open up the lid of your machine after you're done using it. This will allow some of the residual moisture to evaporate, rather than staying locked in the machine. Besides doing this, you can also empty any other dark, wet spots, like the portafilter of your espresso machine or the coffee pod. When you're ready to use your machine again, you can just snap the lid closed and get back to work.
The health risks of moldy coffee makers
Keurigs (and other coffee machines) are mold magnets, and that mold can have a negative impact on your health. You may notice that the coffee you brew with your machine starts to taste bitter. Then, you may notice similar symptoms to allergies: coughing and sneezing, and in some cases, gastrointestinal upset. Narrowing down specific symptoms or specific mold is challenging, as one 2015 study published in Nature of Nespresso machines found upwards of 67 types of bacteria living in the drip trays. What we do know? No one wants to take their latte with a side of mold.
Of course, you can take reactive measures to clean a machine with visible mold. It's important to first look at your manufacturer guide, as cleaning with certain products (like vinegar in a Nespresso machine) can void the warranty. If it's safe to do so, you can run a diluted vinegar flush. Not only will this kill off bacteria and mold, but it will also decalcify your machine and remove any build-up grime in the machine. We'd also recommend flushing it with plain water before brewing, as any leftover vinegar can alter the taste of your brew.