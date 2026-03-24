The Best Pizza In Sam's Club Food Courts Isn't Even The Real Deal
A good slice of pizza is a crave-worthy snack or meal any time of the day. And there are good and cheap pizza options out there — street carts, food courts, and even gas stations can create some great pieces of pie. It seems like a simple request that hardly ever disappoints; but that is not what the team recently found out when visiting a local Sam's Club Café. Even after making multiple trips to the same cafe to sample the menu Sam's offers, the pizza maintained a low level of satisfaction, at least as far as the slices went.
Both menu options of cheese pizza and 4-meat pizza — which come in at under $2 a slice — fell fairly low on the list of what to order at the cafe due to factors including bland sauce, overpowering spices, standing puddles of grease, and lack of freshness. On both visits warming windows were filled with prebaked pizzas just waiting for hungry consumers, while additional pizzas were already being baked ahead of time in the back ovens for nonexistent patrons, as there was no line.
Luckily there was an alternative pizza option that put the sliced and whole pizzas to shame. Oddly enough, it was a pretzel — the pepperoni pizza pretzel. Layered with pepperonis, blanketed in cheese, and accompanied by a cup of marinara, the pepperoni pizza pretzel costs only $1.98 and offers so much more for the money.
When you want pizza at Sam's Club, order a pretzel
Many pizzas were preprepared when the Tasting Table team arrived at the Sam's Club cafe, which is a big pizzeria red flag. But when ordering the pizza pretzel, something quite unexpected occurred. A refrigerated pretzel was brought out of the walk-in, prepared with its toppings, freshly baked, and handed over a few minutes later piping hot and fresh. Had everything in the cafe been fashioned in the same manner, the whole ranking may have been different. But that is something we will never know.
What is known is that customers seem to feel the same way about the pizza and pizza pretzels. When researching customer response to Sam's Club pizza, questions like, "Is it me, or is their pizza very mid?" asked one. Words like "mediocre," "cheap," and "crap pizza" were batted around. On the flip side, when looking to see how customers felt about the pizza pretzel, one person declared, "I got addicted to pizza pretzels." While another mentioned, "I don't have any other reason to go to Sam's."
Overall, it seems like people agree that when it comes to the cafe pizza, you get what you pay for. However, if you are in the club and are wanting a treat under $2, there are tastier choices to be had on the Sam's Club menu.