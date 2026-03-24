Make Gourmet Prime Rib Just Like Thomas Keller With One Kitchen Tool

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We at Tasting Table will not deny that, to most of us, the thought of trying to cook like Thomas Keller will be a daunting prospect. But though you might not be able to whip up the Marlboro-infused coffee custard Keller prepared for an awestruck Anthony Bourdain, or his distinctive take on grilled cheese and tomato soup (which took "Anti Chef" host Jamie Tracey a whole month to recreate), you can nevertheless prepare a delicious prime rib like the French Laundry chef with the aid of a simple but effective culinary blow torch.

In a recipe from his 2009 cookbook "Ad Hoc at Home", Keller explains that he cooks his rib roast in a very low oven "to ensure that it is a rosy medium-rare from the very center almost to its outer edges." However, for reasons of both flavor and aesthetics, he also prefers the prime rib to have a darker, caramelized exterior, which when oven roasting would require a much higher temperature. His solution is to apply heat the surface of the meat with a blow torch prior to the prime rib going in the oven. Though it may not seem to have made much of a difference at first, Keller promises that "it will develop a beautifully browned surface even in that very low oven." As an accompaniment, Keller opts for horseradish in the form of a cream sauce, flavored with sherry vinegar and sea salt.

Keller isn't the only one to utilize a blow torch when preparing beef. Andrew Rea, host of YouTube's "Binging With Babish", has also employed the tool to bring color to steak after it has been prepared sous vide (cooked in a water-bath), so that it remains tender and juicy inside without looking "grey and nasty" on the outside.