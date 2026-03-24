The Sneaky Dinner Roll Ingredient For A Soft, Fluffy, And Protein-Packed Starch

If you'd rather reach for a soft, plush dinner roll instead of turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy on Thanksgiving, you're in good company. Although dinner rolls are rarely the star of a meal any time of year, your dinner quality drastically improves when it's accompanied by a great batch of them. While there are numerous brands of frozen dinner rolls you can buy, there's something special about making a batch of yeasty rolls yourself.

The next time you try your hand at homemade frozen dinner rolls, try adding cottage cheese to them. Yep, we can see the eye rolls from here. Cottage cheese has been in the spotlight more and more in recent years because of its hearty protein levels, but the difference here is that you really can't taste (or find issue with) the cottage cheese in the recipe. This unexpected way to use cottage cheese as an ingredient will amp up the moisture content of your rolls and also give them a kick of protein, allowing you to churn out fluffy, soft, and delicious rolls without much fuss.