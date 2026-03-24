When Dining At Mexican Restaurants, Avoid Making This Common Menu Mistake

Mexican has ascended to the top-tier of popular cuisines in America, but for something so popular, people still make a lot of mistakes and assumptions when dining at a Mexican restaurant. While diners in the United States are lucky to have access to the amazing diversity of cooking that our immigrant culture provides for us, Mexican food has become an everyday staple in a way it wasn't even a few decades ago. Along with Chinese and Italian, it is one of the most popular cuisines in the country, and tacos are as ubiquitous on menus as burgers these days. However, after stopping to talk with Chef Aarón Sánchez, the host and executive producer of "Talking Sabor", at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, he tells us many people make the mistake of not moving beyond that and fully exploring the menu at Mexican restaurants.

According to Sánchez, "I think one of the things that people make the biggest mistake [with] is they go for things that are very traditional, whether it be an enchilada, tacos." Instead he notes that Mexican restaurants have a huge variety of dishes to offer, and lots of people are missing out by not trying birria or a mole they aren't already familiar with. Sánchez does note that restaurants can't possibly offer all of Mexico to you, saying, "sometimes the pressure of Mexican restaurants is to include all 32 regions of dishes, and you can't do that." Instead he thinks it falls to the customer to be a little more adventurous with what is offered.