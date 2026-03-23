I Keep A Box Of This Costco Protein Item In My Pantry At All Times
We already know that Costco has a great range of well-received products. Some are frozen, others come in the prepared foods fridge (the Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze is surprisingly tasty, by the way), and then some things come boxed up in the aisles. One of my all-time favorite Costco items is the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter & Semisweet Chocolate Chip Chewy Protein Bar, and I think it deserves more love.
As it happens, I'm not the only fan of the bar; it's beloved by many Costco members. Reviews on the Costco website say that it tastes delicious with a good balance between the peanut and chocolate. One review even notes that you don't have to be a fan of dark chocolate to like these. I agree with these sentiments, except I'm a huge dark chocolate fan.
Everything about these bars hits the mark, so the protein is just a bonus. One box will give you a generous 42 protein bars, each with 10 grams of protein. You get authentic nuttiness from the peanut butter and peanuts strewn throughout the bar — but get this: There are also almonds and almond butter toward the end of the ingredients list to amplify the nutty flavors, along with soy protein to contribute protein. The peanuts and semi-sweet chocolate chips bring a pleasant crunch to offer additional textural dimension. If you're a fan of the iconic peanut butter and chocolate duo, then these are worth placing in your shopping cart.
What makes the chewy bars so enticing for a quick snack
During my postpartum journey, my parents dropped off a few of these bars. I never even knew they existed before that, which is why I want to pay attention to them today. There are so many items at Costco that it can be impossible to know everything within its walls. But these bars feel like a treat. They're not particularly high in protein, but it's an incredible option to eat in a jiffy.
It has those 10 grams of protein, a surprising 6 grams of fiber, and a pleasant 6 grams of sugar, which makes it an approachable snack that doesn't feel like I ate my whole day's worth of sugar at once. It also contains 4% of your calcium, 8% of your iron, and 4% of your potassium based on a 2000-calorie daily diet.
There have been so many times I quickly unwrapped a bar to get some calories and energy into my system in those wee hours of the night, feeding the baby. Or perhaps the baby's 5:30 a.m. wake-up, when I know I can't fall back asleep but don't want to cook a big concoction and wake anyone else up. That said, these are perfect to keep on hand when you need quick sustenance.
Ever since my parents dropped these bars off, I've purchased them again and again. They fared well with another Tasting Table writer, who tried several Costco snack bars. They noted that it doesn't have an unpleasant artificial flavor and that the peanut butter and chocolate create a flavorful balance, making it worth the space in your pantry. Again, I wholeheartedly agree.