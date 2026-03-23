I Keep A Box Of This Costco Protein Item In My Pantry At All Times

We already know that Costco has a great range of well-received products. Some are frozen, others come in the prepared foods fridge (the Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze is surprisingly tasty, by the way), and then some things come boxed up in the aisles. One of my all-time favorite Costco items is the Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter & Semisweet Chocolate Chip Chewy Protein Bar, and I think it deserves more love.

As it happens, I'm not the only fan of the bar; it's beloved by many Costco members. Reviews on the Costco website say that it tastes delicious with a good balance between the peanut and chocolate. One review even notes that you don't have to be a fan of dark chocolate to like these. I agree with these sentiments, except I'm a huge dark chocolate fan.

Everything about these bars hits the mark, so the protein is just a bonus. One box will give you a generous 42 protein bars, each with 10 grams of protein. You get authentic nuttiness from the peanut butter and peanuts strewn throughout the bar — but get this: There are also almonds and almond butter toward the end of the ingredients list to amplify the nutty flavors, along with soy protein to contribute protein. The peanuts and semi-sweet chocolate chips bring a pleasant crunch to offer additional textural dimension. If you're a fan of the iconic peanut butter and chocolate duo, then these are worth placing in your shopping cart.