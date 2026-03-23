Transform Simple Baked Potatoes Into A Hearty Entree With One BBQ Topping

There is a lot to love about baked potatoes. These starchy sides are versatile; they can be excellent pairings for everything from steak to chicken. However, too often, they're relegated to just being side dishes rather than the star of the show. If you want to give your baked potatoes a promotion — from humble side to center stage — you're going to need a protein assist from a tasty ingredient: shredded barbecue chicken.

Popular baked potato toppings like bacon, sour cream, and chives can only go so far. But when you add moist, shredded chicken flavored with your favorite barbecue sauce, you're getting a punch of not only flavor, but also heartiness. The juicy chicken will settle into all of the nooks and crannies of your potato, offering protein and jiving with virtually any normal baked potato topping you'd use. Plus, chicken is less intensely flavored than pork, meaning you'll be able to taste more of your other favorite toppings and the starchy, potatoey filling, rather than getting hit with distracting porky flavor.