Dine With 20 Ghosts From Different Eras Of NYC History At This Supposedly Haunted Restaurant

Dining out is one of those social experiences that is enhanced by the presence of others. Sure, you can go to a restaurant by yourself, but most of us prefer dining with at least one other person. And with a big group? That can be so much fun. Here's the thing, though, it's not just that you're having dinner with someone, but who that person is. A dinner date might be exhilarating, while a business dinner could be a little stressful. And dinner with 20 ghosts dating back to the Revolutionary War? Well, that's something you'll need to visit the New York restaurant One if by Land, Two if by Sea to experience.

The history of One if By Land, Two if by Sea dates back longer than America itself. The building in which it is located was constructed in 1767 as a carriage house. It has been renovated and updated over the years, and sometime after 1910 it was converted into a restaurant. By 1970, it had settled into its current identity. The name of the restaurant comes from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem about Paul Revere. In real life, Revere is thought to have hitched his horse there when the building was still a carriage house.

The carriage house was once owned by historical hothead and former Vice President Aaron Burr. It's said that Burr's spirit may be one of the ghosts on site, sometimes tossing plates around. Also present is his daughter, who vanished at sea on a trip to New York to see her father. According to legend, she sometimes steals earrings from women at the bar.