Dine With 20 Ghosts From Different Eras Of NYC History At This Supposedly Haunted Restaurant
Dining out is one of those social experiences that is enhanced by the presence of others. Sure, you can go to a restaurant by yourself, but most of us prefer dining with at least one other person. And with a big group? That can be so much fun. Here's the thing, though, it's not just that you're having dinner with someone, but who that person is. A dinner date might be exhilarating, while a business dinner could be a little stressful. And dinner with 20 ghosts dating back to the Revolutionary War? Well, that's something you'll need to visit the New York restaurant One if by Land, Two if by Sea to experience.
The history of One if By Land, Two if by Sea dates back longer than America itself. The building in which it is located was constructed in 1767 as a carriage house. It has been renovated and updated over the years, and sometime after 1910 it was converted into a restaurant. By 1970, it had settled into its current identity. The name of the restaurant comes from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem about Paul Revere. In real life, Revere is thought to have hitched his horse there when the building was still a carriage house.
The carriage house was once owned by historical hothead and former Vice President Aaron Burr. It's said that Burr's spirit may be one of the ghosts on site, sometimes tossing plates around. Also present is his daughter, who vanished at sea on a trip to New York to see her father. According to legend, she sometimes steals earrings from women at the bar.
A haunting dinner experience
The current restaurant relies heavily on ambiance and history to provide a romantic dining experience, and its website leans into this by highlighting press that describes it as one of the most romantic restaurants in the city. What they don't mention is the ghosts, even though haunted restaurants are famous the world over.
Burr family members are not the only spirits in-house. A Broadway showgirl makes an appearance, along with a spectral woman on the stairs and a blacksmith. There are other men and women who staff claimed to have seen all over the building, along with mysterious noises, moving objects, bursts of cold air, and a sense of being watched. Some staff even report being pushed by the spirits, though they're not considered especially malicious.
Management clearly wants to focus on the romantic ambiance and the classic American cuisine. Maybe that's why it didn't make our list of most haunted restaurants in America, but it did make the romantic restaurant list. Menu selections include steak tartare with bone marrow butter, quail egg, chive gel, fried caperberries and crostini, or a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb with heirloom carrots, potatoes au gratin, Dijon, and lamb jus.
One if by Land, Two if by Sea is not a cheap night out. The six-course Paul Revere Tasting Menu is $325 per person. Dinner off the three-course menu is $145 per person. The price tag may be a little steep for everyday dining, but eating a steak with the ghost of a former Vice President is a special occasion sort of thing.