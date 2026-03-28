For The Best Outdoor Pizza Oven Results In Cold Weather, Always Follow This Tip
An outdoor pizza oven is a game changer. Once you experience those charred, bubbly crusts (and realize how quickly they can be achieved), there really is no going back. But everything feels a little tougher in the winter, and we often find ourselves avoiding the backyard until the sun comes back. However, you can (and should) still use your outdoor pizza oven in cold weather — you just need to be mindful of one heating tip, and that's to gradually warm the oven.
Pizza ovens are specifically designed to reach extremely high temperatures, usually between 500 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. They also hold heat really effectively, leading to much faster cooking times and more even results. However, the stones will also absorb and hold onto a chill in the winter. Just like with glass, if you warm up a freezing cold pizza oven too quickly, it can cause thermal shock and lead to cracking, but it's a much bigger deal to replace an at-home pizza oven than it is a water cup.
To avoid this, you need to heat the oven slowly. If it's wood-fired, this simply means building the fire very gradually. If it's gas, then turn the dial to a moderate heat before cranking up the flames. You're aiming to start with a temperature of about 300 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. At which point, wait at least 15 minutes before increasing. Here's how you can safely test the temperature of your pizza oven, if you want to be sure.
How to prep your pizza oven in the winter
Controlling the temperature can be a little trickier for a wood-fired, at-home pizza oven than a gas appliance, but the main thing you want to remember is to start the fire in the middle of the oven rather than the back. Use only dry kindling to begin with, and keep the door slightly ajar to allow oxygen to flow into the cold brick. You can add slightly bigger logs after about 20 minutes or so. Wait at least an hour to introduce the largest ones, and then push the fire back and proceed as usual. A smaller, loose fire will actually help you in the winter, and you want to make sure you're using dry logs.
It's also really important to ensure you've wiped away any frost that gets into the oven, as the moisture will impact your flames and temperature. A protective cover can really help with this, too. If you don't have a door on your oven, it might also be time to invest — with soft, homemade margarita pizzas and Detroit-style deep dish pies at your fingertips, it's worth it. Finally, don't forget about any tools. Things like paddles and pokers can also get freezing cold (especially if they're made with stainless steel), so keep them inside if you can.