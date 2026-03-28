For The Best Outdoor Pizza Oven Results In Cold Weather, Always Follow This Tip

An outdoor pizza oven is a game changer. Once you experience those charred, bubbly crusts (and realize how quickly they can be achieved), there really is no going back. But everything feels a little tougher in the winter, and we often find ourselves avoiding the backyard until the sun comes back. However, you can (and should) still use your outdoor pizza oven in cold weather — you just need to be mindful of one heating tip, and that's to gradually warm the oven.

Pizza ovens are specifically designed to reach extremely high temperatures, usually between 500 and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. They also hold heat really effectively, leading to much faster cooking times and more even results. However, the stones will also absorb and hold onto a chill in the winter. Just like with glass, if you warm up a freezing cold pizza oven too quickly, it can cause thermal shock and lead to cracking, but it's a much bigger deal to replace an at-home pizza oven than it is a water cup.

To avoid this, you need to heat the oven slowly. If it's wood-fired, this simply means building the fire very gradually. If it's gas, then turn the dial to a moderate heat before cranking up the flames. You're aiming to start with a temperature of about 300 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. At which point, wait at least 15 minutes before increasing. Here's how you can safely test the temperature of your pizza oven, if you want to be sure.