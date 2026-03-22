Why You Should Never Ask A Butcher To Trim All The Fat

Whether you're watching the waistline, or have an aversion to gristle, you might be tempted to ask your butcher to drag your meat back to the chopping block and return with the leanest cut possible. While this seems like a wise move, the final product likely misses out on the positive effects that fat lends to the cooking process.

The butcher has already trimmed any fat that doesn't improve the meat, leaving just enough to make the end result more succulent and flavorsome. Think of your butcher as an editor. If you can see the fat, it's because it's supposed to be there. As the butcher team from Plum Market told Tasting Table, "Fat isn't just extra weight, it's the insulation that keeps your meat succulent. Trimming it into lean-only territory often results in a dry, disappointing meal." After all, what would a beautiful slice of pork belly be without that glorious strip of fat?

Keeping meat juicy is the first vital function that fat plays in making your meat the best it can be, whether that's a steak, a roast, or a rack o' ribs. "Our butchers leave just enough of the fat cap to render down during the cook, naturally basting the meat from the outside in," the Plum Market butchers explained. We've seen Michelin star chefs frantically spooning melted butter over a sizzling steak to baste it, but at home a cut with the right amount of fat effectively bastes itself while it cooks.