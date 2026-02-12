To Trim Or Not To Trim: Here's What To Do With The Fat On Your Lamb Rack

When you want to make a dinner table extra special, bring out a rack of lamb. Tender, marinade-soaked meat hanging onto the graceful curves of the bones, with a gorgeous fat cap glistening atop the rib — it's no wonder a roast rack of lamb has been the headliner dish in luxury restaurants for decades. Chefs trying out this prized cut of meat for the first time, though, might stumble on a problem. Should all the excess fat be trimmed off or not?

The good news is that there's no wrong answer to this — the "right" approach will entirely depend on your personal preference. Many chefs prefer to keep the fat intact because that's where a lot of the lamb's natural flavor lives. When you roast it, the fat melts right into the meat, essentially giving you a built-in basting system to keep the entire thing moist and tender throughout its stint in the oven. While that's great and all, some chefs prefer to trim the fat off for a practical reason: a really thick cap can take longer to render during cooking. This means you open the rack up to being unevenly cooked, where the meat is perfect but the exterior fat is still chewy rather than crispy. If you're short on time or prefer everything to cook at the same pace, a lighter fat cap means faster, more uniform results.

Can't decide if you want to leave it or cut it off? Well, you can go half-and-half — try leaving about ⅛ or ¼ inch of the fat and crosshatching it. This will still let you enjoy some of that flavor-boosting fat while still having it render nicely as the lamb cooks. And if you decide to trim it down further? That's perfectly fine, too. Your dinner, your rules!