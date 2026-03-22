When Grilling In The Rain, Water Isn't Your Biggest Threat

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Nobody plans their backyard barbecue expecting rain. But once those dark clouds start rolling in, most people's first instinct is that the rain will ruin everything. But here's the truth — wind is actually the bigger issue. Wind whips around your grill, stealing heat faster than your briquettes can create it. It pushes rain sideways onto your food, snuffs out your flames, and makes maintaining a steady temperature nearly impossible. And if it's blowing in your direction? You'll occasionally have a face-full of ash while you're grilling.

So, when bad weather hits, get to work setting up a wind barrier. You can use anything that's handy — plywood works great, so does a sturdy tarp. Place it a few feet out from your grill. What's worth keeping in mind is that you're not building a wind-breaking wall in the literal sense. Rather, you're making a wind deflector. If you seal things too tightly, you lose the airflow your grill actually needs to function safely. What you want is for that wind to hit your barrier and sweep around the sides, leaving your fire and food in a calmer pocket. Then pump up the heat to compensate for whatever heat loss occurs, and you're set.

These tricks will work for the occasional rainy cookout. But if you live somewhere that rains regularly, you'll need something more permanent.