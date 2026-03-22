The Make-Or-Break Potato Move For The Best Breakfast Hash Of Your Life

The simplest hash begins either with a cooked protein — as with corned beef hash or this sweet potato and brisket hash — or without meat entirely. Raw meat should never be added, so if you intend to put meat in the recipe, cook it first and set it aside.

The next step in the process is going to be cooking the potatoes, and you have a few options. With enough time and attention, cubed potatoes can be added to a skillet over medium heat with plenty of oil and slowly fried and tossed until cooked through and browned on all sides. For a quicker option, though, you might want to try something like this simple home fries recipe, and parboil the potatoes first. The boil cooks them through, which significantly speeds up the overall hash-making process.

Once the potatoes are mostly fried up, with some nice browning all around, you can start adding in the other ingredients. Exactly when to put them in the pan varies considerably, but the firmer the vegetable, the longer it usually needs in the pan. Onions and bell peppers need a few minutes to soften up, whereas mushrooms and spinach cook much faster. Cooked meats don't take long, either. They only need to be warmed, so add them just before everything else has finished cooking.

With many of the steps in making breakfast hash, you can follow your instincts. After all, a slight crispness to diced onion or bell pepper isn't really a problem. Undercooked potatoes, though, can ruin the whole affair. So, don't forget to sort your potatoes out first. After that, it's all smooth sailing.