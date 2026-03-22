This Restaurant Chain Doesn't Gatekeep One Of Its Boldest Burger Rubs

While many restaurants keep recipes under wraps, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has taken a more generous approach. The chile rub used to season the Durango Burger is freely available for those who want to try to whip up their own burgers at home. Firebirds' Durango Burger has found a dedicated following because of this recipe. "I've tried it, it is delicious," wrote a fan on Facebook. Customers have also noted the architecture of the burger, as it is an impressive presentation that demands attention.

Made up of ancho chile powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, sugar, and salt, Firebirds' seasoning blend offers the kind of smoky depth, easy sweetness, and gentle heat that can make recipes crave-worthy. "We season everything to the fullest to make every bite mouth-watering," a Firebirds chef told KGUN9. Made with quality beef that is perfectly seared on a wood-fired grill and plated with pepper jack, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic ranch dressing, this is a dish that only calls for extra napkins.