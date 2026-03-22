City Barbeque Vs Mission BBQ: Which Chain Is Better, According To Reviews

Nothing beats a local mom-and-pop barbecue restaurant for authentic, high-quality food. Still, barbecue chains have their place, offering a convenient and consistent experience across multiple locations. Two of the most popular options are City Barbeque and Mission BBQ, and according to fans, there's one clear winner. In our ranking of 14 barbecue chain restaurants based on customer reviews, we ranked Mission BBQ as the top spot you need to try if you're craving a great brisket. City Barbeque also earned high marks, but we ranked it number nine due to reports that some locations can be inconsistent. Even so, both chains bring something different to the table for barbecue fans.

"Mission BBQ takes our top spot because people absolutely loved it, giving it some of the highest praise possible," our writer noted. The chain earned plenty of five-star reviews, with customers loving the sauce selection and the quality of the brisket. As for City Barbeque, "the majority of reviews praise this chain for delicious food, stating that it was freshly made like they were at a friend's house for dinner," explains our writer. However, they also noted that too many customers complained about cold food being served, bland flavors, and portions that were too small for the price. While both chains have loyal fans, customer reviews suggest that Mission BBQ delivers a more consistently satisfying experience overall.