Ree Drummond's 2-Step Method For The Silkiest Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs may be easy to make, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. Drummond has plenty of tips to make your mornings much better. Drummond takes a page from NYC diners and likes to add a smoky ingredient to scrambled eggs by topping them off with smoked salmon, giving breakfast dishes a smoky, savory flavor and a buttery texture. It doesn't take much extra time to add, either. Chop up the salmon or leave the pieces in thick slices — it's up to you.

If you're craving an omelet, Drummond has a tip to make it even simpler so you don't even have to flip it over and risk breaking it. Her tip is to cook eggs in a boil-safe plastic bag. She scrambles the egg inside the bag, but it's just as easy to scramble them first and pour them in if you don't mind washing an extra dish. Then add your fixings and seasonings, and try to squeeze out as much air as you can before sealing it. Drop it in a pot with boiling water and let it cook for 15 minutes.

She also has something up her sleeve with her egg-in-a-hole sandwiches. Her ingenious recipe uses thick slices of Texas toast, with a filling that includes pepper jack cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and a layer of spicy jalapeño mayonnaise. As you can see, Drummond's an egg-spert at making this versatile ingredient even better, whether you're scrambling, poaching, frying, or boiling it.