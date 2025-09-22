The No-Mess, Prep-Ahead Omelet Ree Drummond Makes In A Bag

It may sound weird, and it's definitely unconventional, but Ree Drummond's method for boiling an omelet in a bag is actually genius. You need to try this if you're among those of us who try to flip an omelet and quickly change the meal plan to scrambled eggs every time.

On her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond demonstrated how she makes an omelet by adding all the ingredients for the previously complicated egg dish to a boil-safe bag and cooking a tasty dish in minutes. After enjoying this dish, there are no messy pans to scrub because you can simply toss the bag in the trash.

The Pioneer Woman's egg-making method is foolproof, fast, and requires minimal cleanup, making it our new favorite way to make an omelet. It's also customizable, so each person eating an omelet can choose which ingredients they want to add, making it the perfect meal choice for picky eaters. You can even prep it ahead of time by adding all the ingredients to the bag, sealing it, and dropping it in a pot of boiling water. It doesn't get easier than that!