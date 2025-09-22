The No-Mess, Prep-Ahead Omelet Ree Drummond Makes In A Bag
It may sound weird, and it's definitely unconventional, but Ree Drummond's method for boiling an omelet in a bag is actually genius. You need to try this if you're among those of us who try to flip an omelet and quickly change the meal plan to scrambled eggs every time.
On her Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond demonstrated how she makes an omelet by adding all the ingredients for the previously complicated egg dish to a boil-safe bag and cooking a tasty dish in minutes. After enjoying this dish, there are no messy pans to scrub because you can simply toss the bag in the trash.
The Pioneer Woman's egg-making method is foolproof, fast, and requires minimal cleanup, making it our new favorite way to make an omelet. It's also customizable, so each person eating an omelet can choose which ingredients they want to add, making it the perfect meal choice for picky eaters. You can even prep it ahead of time by adding all the ingredients to the bag, sealing it, and dropping it in a pot of boiling water. It doesn't get easier than that!
Here's how to make Ree Drummond's omelet in a bag
First things first, Ree Drummond reminds her fans to pick a plastic bag that is safe to be boiled. Then, she opens it, cracks three eggs into it, and scrambles the mixture, taking care not to poke a hole in the bag.
From there, it's time to chop up and add whichever ingredients you want. Some popular filling options include tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, green onions, chives, shredded cheese, and cooked meats like sausage, bacon, or ham. These simple omelets would be an excellent idea to make using leftovers from Drummond's tender brisket recipe. After sparingly adding all the ingredients to the bag, she shakes in some salt and pepper to boost the flavor. Now it's time to seal the bag; Drummond mentions squeezing out as much air as possible before pressing the seal closed. Then, she drops the bag (or bags if you're making more than one omelet) into water that has come to a rolling boil and lets them cook for 15 minutes.
Once the 15 minutes are up, remove the bag from the boiling water and allow it to cool a bit before plating and serving. That's all there is to it. These easy omelets in a bag can be paired with other, more complicated, breakfast foods like hashbrowns, English muffins, toast, or whatever other side your heart desires. You can even use this canned biscuit hack Drummond shared to elevate your carb-filled side dish.