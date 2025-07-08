How Ree Drummond Makes Brisket So Tender It Falls Apart (Without A Smoker)

Pulled apart and eaten with coleslaw, classic smoked brisket is often reserved for cookouts because it requires a smoker. Fortunately, you can make a brisket in a simpler, low-effort way without a smoker or barbecue, which produces a hunk of beef that's equally as tender. Simply braise it gently in the oven with some stock and a dash of liquid smoke in the style of cookbook author Ree Drummond.

Braising is a cooking technique where meat is simmered on low in a flavorful liquid, such as stock, beer, or wine, over a long period (either on the stove or in the oven). The liquid produces steam, flavors the meat, and keeps it moist, resulting in a brisket, pork shoulder, or leg of lamb with a fall-apart texture and moreish succulence. Per her website, Drummond's braising liquid is made of beef consommé, lemon juice, soy sauce, and chopped garlic.

However, she also adds liquid smoke, a bottled, amber-colored flavoring made from condensed smoke. This nifty ingredient lends the brisket a barbecued aroma and charred smell as it marinates in the fridge for up to two days. As it has a concentrated quality, liquid smoke should be used sparingly, not unlike a soy or fish sauce. Drummond adds only two tablespoons per two cans of beef consommé, but it's plenty to imbue the beef with a smoky vibe.