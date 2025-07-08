How Ree Drummond Makes Brisket So Tender It Falls Apart (Without A Smoker)
Pulled apart and eaten with coleslaw, classic smoked brisket is often reserved for cookouts because it requires a smoker. Fortunately, you can make a brisket in a simpler, low-effort way without a smoker or barbecue, which produces a hunk of beef that's equally as tender. Simply braise it gently in the oven with some stock and a dash of liquid smoke in the style of cookbook author Ree Drummond.
Braising is a cooking technique where meat is simmered on low in a flavorful liquid, such as stock, beer, or wine, over a long period (either on the stove or in the oven). The liquid produces steam, flavors the meat, and keeps it moist, resulting in a brisket, pork shoulder, or leg of lamb with a fall-apart texture and moreish succulence. Per her website, Drummond's braising liquid is made of beef consommé, lemon juice, soy sauce, and chopped garlic.
However, she also adds liquid smoke, a bottled, amber-colored flavoring made from condensed smoke. This nifty ingredient lends the brisket a barbecued aroma and charred smell as it marinates in the fridge for up to two days. As it has a concentrated quality, liquid smoke should be used sparingly, not unlike a soy or fish sauce. Drummond adds only two tablespoons per two cans of beef consommé, but it's plenty to imbue the beef with a smoky vibe.
Braised brisket is soft and unctuous
After marination, the entire baking dish is covered in foil and cooked in the oven at 300 degrees for 40 minutes per pound. For reference, an average-sized brisket weighing 12 pounds would equate to a cooking time of 8 hours, whereas a larger 15-pounder would take 10 hours. The low cooking temperature and the liquid inside the baking dish prevent the meat from burning as the liquid smoke infiltrates the body of the brisket, suffusing it with a rich barbecued flavor.
Though your brisket won't develop a crusty bark or distinctive smoke ring just under the surface (as it would in a traditional smoker), it will have a tender texture that can be pulled apart with a fork. You can also add veggies or herbs to the braising liquid to make a yummier jus to pour over the sliced brisket once cooked.
You should always have liquid smoke in your pantry because it provides plenty of creative ways to add a complex smoky note to burgers, chicken wings, and chili. Simply brush a drop over your pan-fried burgers to lend them a charred character, or mix into marinades to imbue your pork chops with a smokier personality. Moreover, liquid smoke is available in several varieties depending on which wood it has been produced from (such as hickory or maple). Some liquid smokes are flavored with apple or chipotle too.