The Flavorful Way Ree Drummond Elevates Her Canned Biscuits

Buying canned biscuits is one of our favorite shortcuts to a fluffy, soft breakfast. They're a staple we rely on time and time again, but they don't have to be used for just one dish. For a clever way to use canned biscuits, transform them into scones with a Ree Drummond-approved method.

Although they're definitely not the same thing, scones and biscuits share a similar foundation that allows you to turn the latter item into a fluffier version of the former. Both are made with flour, sugar, butter, milk or buttermilk, and a leavening agent, although the amount of each dairy product differs between the two. Scones, particularly the American kind, tend to be sweeter, which is why the Pioneer Woman suggests adding sweet ingredients to the dough of each biscuit on her website. Anything from dried blueberries and raspberries to brown sugar and chocolate chips can be pressed into the dough to mirror a sweet scone. To flavor the interior, gently lift a few layers of the biscuit and place the ingredients inside.

To complete the transformation, the biscuits should mirror the shape of scones. Using a butter knife, gently shape each biscuit into a triangle. While the oven preheats to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, brush the top of the biscuits with buttermilk to help them brown. After about 10 minutes, or when the biscuits are golden brown, take them out of the oven and drizzle the tops with a glaze while they're still hot.