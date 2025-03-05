The Flavorful Way Ree Drummond Elevates Her Canned Biscuits
Buying canned biscuits is one of our favorite shortcuts to a fluffy, soft breakfast. They're a staple we rely on time and time again, but they don't have to be used for just one dish. For a clever way to use canned biscuits, transform them into scones with a Ree Drummond-approved method.
Although they're definitely not the same thing, scones and biscuits share a similar foundation that allows you to turn the latter item into a fluffier version of the former. Both are made with flour, sugar, butter, milk or buttermilk, and a leavening agent, although the amount of each dairy product differs between the two. Scones, particularly the American kind, tend to be sweeter, which is why the Pioneer Woman suggests adding sweet ingredients to the dough of each biscuit on her website. Anything from dried blueberries and raspberries to brown sugar and chocolate chips can be pressed into the dough to mirror a sweet scone. To flavor the interior, gently lift a few layers of the biscuit and place the ingredients inside.
To complete the transformation, the biscuits should mirror the shape of scones. Using a butter knife, gently shape each biscuit into a triangle. While the oven preheats to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, brush the top of the biscuits with buttermilk to help them brown. After about 10 minutes, or when the biscuits are golden brown, take them out of the oven and drizzle the tops with a glaze while they're still hot.
Turn canned biscuits into scones with these sweet additions
With canned biscuits, you can mimic your favorite scone recipes without having to put in that much work. These lemon blueberry scones work well with the buttery, fluffy layers of a scone made from biscuit dough. To recreate it, wedge chopped-up blueberries or dried blueberries in between the layers of the dough and gently press it back together. Add a sprinkle of lemon zest on top and place the scones in the oven. While they bake, whip up a glaze with lemon juice and powdered sugar to pour on top.
For something cozier, turn canned biscuits into bite-sized cinnamon almond scones. After taking the biscuits out of the can, use a knife to divide each one into four, wedge-shaped pieces. Use thinly sliced almonds that can fit into the dough, and place them inside the layers. Brush a buttermilk and egg mixture over the scones before topping it off with more almonds, as well as cinnamon and brown sugar.
We're partial to a sweet scone, but the pastries are just as good when savory, too. If you want a heartier take on the method, turn canned biscuits into ham, cheese, and scallion scones. Open up two or three layers of each disc and add a folded piece of ham into it, along with a slice of cheddar and a sprinkle of scallions. Once they've been shaped into triangles, press grated cheddar, minced scallions, and chopped ham into the dough's exterior.