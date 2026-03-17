9 Freezer Aisle Mistakes You Might Be Making

When you're in a rush, it's easy to simply grab an item from the freezer and place it in your cart — without really taking the time to think about what you're buying. But actually, it's a good idea to stop and feel the product for a moment. For example, if you're purchasing a bag of frozen peas, and you come across lots of hard lumps inside? That could be a red flag.

Other similar items, like frozen corn or berries, should move around freely in your hands, as well. If they're solid, that means the bag could have been defrosted or partially defrosted prior to landing on the store shelf; when it was stocked in the freezer, the food refroze together in one solid lump. Thawing and refreezing peas could impact their taste and texture when cooked, and result in a mushier consistency. The reason behind that is simple science, as this process damages the cells of the food, allowing more liquid to escape.

In short, stopping for a moment when you're in the freezer aisle and giving your frozen vegetables (or other things, like small shrimp and scallops) a quick squeeze could actually make a big difference to the quality of your eventual meal. Plus, nobody wants to spend ages cooking dinner, only to end up with limp, soggy ingredients.