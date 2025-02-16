3 Reasons Your Frozen Chicken May Look Green

It can't be just us who does this. We buy chicken and other meats, freeze them, and forget about them. If this is you too, and you grabbed some frozen chicken out of your freezer to make our roasted lemon chicken recipe, you might also notice something unsettling about the meat's color. Instead of that pale, peachy shade definitively of chicken, there are spots of green all over the meat.

Now, while the color may look disturbing, don't chuck away or toss that frozen chicken into the compost bin just yet. Those green spots may actually not be mold, especially if there are no other signs of the meat spoiling. If there is only slight green discoloration, you may be able to thaw the chicken and consume it safely after cooking it.

But what exactly is it that can make frozen chicken green? There are three main reasons, so let's dive right in.